Kalamazoo County Parks Is Hiring For Summer Jobs

Summer is just around the corner and perhaps you, or your kid, could use a seasonal job to pad the wallet. Better yet, a job where you can enjoy the out-of-doors and not be stuck behind the counter of a local party store.

The Kalamazoo County Parks Department is waving a job opportunity, right before your face, and it pays $15 per hour. In fact, they could use around 40 energetic souls to fill their job roster.

Parks Operations Manager Josh Gower says,

The County Parks attract many visitors throughout the summer. These positions offer a lot of variety, and you get to interact with all kinds of people and gain experience performing many different tasks.

And looking at the County’s press release, the duties look pretty chill. Such as, collecting entrance fees and providing information to park visitors, working at the campgrounds and beaches, lawn mowing, and other light maintenance.

River Oaks splash pad, Kalamazoo County Parks The Splash Pad at River Oaks County Park

Keep in mind, the parks are open 7 days per week, so the schedule varies from 20-40 hours per week and includes evenings, weekends, and holidays. Perhaps you could score a weekend job to add a few bucks to your budget? It wouldn’t hurt to ask.

These job openings will start as early as April and last through October, but shorter time frames are available, so it sounds like Kalamazoo County is flexible to your personal schedule.

The Kalamazoo County Park system is lengthy and spans the entire county. The list includes:

Cold Brook County Park in Climax

Markin Glen County Park just north of downtown Kalamazoo

Prairie View County Park in Vicksburg

River Oaks County Park in Comstock Township

Scotts Mill County Park in Scotts

The Kalamazoo River Valley Trail

The Kalamazoo County Expo Center

The Kalamazoo County Youth Fair.

The Kalamazoo River Valley Trail

If you are at least 18 years old you can begin your potential outdoor working adventure by visiting online at the Kalamazoo County jobs site. If you prefer that face-to-face experience, you can apply at the County Parks Office inside the Kalamazoo Expo Center at 2900 Lake Street in Kalamazoo. Who knows, while on the job, maybe you will meet a talking bear wearing a ranger’s hat.