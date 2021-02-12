Kalamazoo Public Schools Will Remain Virtual Through End Of Year

Kalamazoo Public Schools have announced they will remain virtual through the end of the school year.

At a board of education meeting, Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri said that Kalamazoo Public Schools will continue to learn remotely through June 11, the last day of school. The third and final trimester of the year begins on March 15. The teachers union has approved the plan.

Raichoudhuri told WZZM,

"To ensure that we were methodical about our decision around transitioning to Trimester 3, we again used the weighted formula created in October before the Trimester 2 announcement. The weighted formula prioritized safety above all else."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had set a goal for all districts in the state to at least offer an in-person option by March 1. Most in West Michigan have already done so, however KPS preferred to stay virtual citing an overwhelming preference for that option from teachers and staff.

Dr. Raichoudhuri announced some plans that will be put into place to support students and for large-scale summer readiness camps. A COVID Recovery Plan is being outlined to handle the 2021-22 school year, which begins Aug. 30.