KCC Chief Inclusive Officer Refuses To Apologize

I informed you last week about the Kellogg Community College (KCC) Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer Jorge Zeballos who embarrassed himself, his children, his family, KCC, the Kellogg Foundation and the city of Battle Creek at President Trump’s Battle Creek Christmas rally.

Not many people would have known of his shameful and foul mouthed act if he himself was not so proud of it, that he posted a picture of himself on his Facebook page. He has since scrubbed his page of the picture. I had found other bigoted remarks one in an article he promoted against people who voted for President Trump.

AS an example of one of his bigoted post concerning President Trump voters he posted the following on his Facebook page:

Jorge Zeballos November 10, 2019 · Tha Tin Par, Andy Helmboldt, Laura Flesch-Williams, Kathy Grosso, apropos of what we talked about yesterday THEESTABLISHMENT.CO When I Said All Trump Supporters Are White Supremacists, I Meant It Comment Jim Donahue Election Day 2016 I said the Civil War was resumed by white supremacists. The ONLY uniting feature of Trumputin's brief, late- life political career is to HATE minorities. He said it on tape: he would run as a Republican because they are incredibly stupid voters voting against their own interests. Jim Donahue There are absolutely no other reasons he gets support. He has trashed the military, disgracefully dodged service, destroyed the economy (it's now running 100% on credit), had sexual misconduct/abuse that would embarrass JFK, possibly even Bill Clinton, and breaks one of the 10 Commandments every minute and never went to church. Supports the KGB,... So...

As I stated in the piece I wrote last week I was amazed when someone pointed me to a Facebook posting of the Kellogg Community College (KCC) Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer Jorge Zeballos with a picture of him holding a sign.

He was holding that sign at President Trump’s Christmas Rally in Battle Creek. That sign read as follows:

F@%k Trump

F@%k McConnell

F@%k Graham

The words F@%k were actually spelled out, I am not a crude person like Jorge Zeballos appears to be so I used the symbols in place of the letters.

Really, the Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer of Kellogg Community College is protesting the President with such foul language and proving to the world that he is not inclusive or quite frankly articulate.

It is day number 6 since his foul act has been exposed and still, Kellogg Community College has not publicly said or done anything.

In a press release announcing his hiring KCC said:

Kellogg Community College today announced the creation of a new Office of Equity and Inclusion at the College as the institution expands its commitment to creating an inclusive environment that fosters respect, supports cultural understanding, demonstrates ethical behavior and champions social justice...KCC also announced Jorge Zeballos will lead the new office as Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer.

Well, does protesting our President, or really anyone in the manner in which he chose, with the words he thought long about, then committed those words to a sign create “an inclusive environment that fosters respect, supports cultural understanding, demonstrates ethical behavior? Will KCC stand up to what they said in their press release or in their mind is this “respect” and “ethical behavior” they speak of a one way street?

Jorge has responded, on his Facebook page he wrote:

Recently I posted a picture on my page of me holding a sign at a rally to protest Trump’s visit to Battle Creek. While I stand by my first amendment right to express myself, I understand that my public and private actions have repercussions on the institution I work for, Kellogg Community College. Because of this, I deeply regret posting the picture on my Facebook page and the controversy it has generated. Anyone that has interacted with me, both professionally and personally, knows that I strive to have respectful dialogue on some of the most challenging issues with anyone that holds a different opinion than mine. This incident doesn’t change who I am and what I stand for, creating a more equitable and inclusive society.

Notice that he did not apologize for his actions or the shame he brought to himself, his children, his family, KCC, the Kellogg Foundation and the city of Battle Creek. He only “regrets” getting caught.

I am once again amazed at his hubris that he would not even apologize for what he has done.

His action reeks of irony. Here is a person who tells the world that he is so inclusive that he should be a Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer anywhere, let alone a college, yet his actions shows he is anything but inclusive. In fact he should be the Chief Inequity and “Uninclusion” Officer.

We have been told that Jorge likes to discuss and debate issues with people who disagree with him, well so do I as long as it is done respectfully without name calling and especially such foul language. Because of that I have asked Eric Greene the Chief Communications Officer at Kellogg Community College to come on my show to discuss this situation. I even told him I would love to have Jorge Zeballos come on with him. We will see where that invitation goes. I would ask both of them how Jorge could continue with KCC in his role when he demonstrated what many have said is the complete opposite of what he professes.

Meanwhile on his Facebook page post in which he stated he “deeply regret posting the picture on my Facebook page”, people have made the following comments:

Grateful for your presence and courage. Thank you Jorge.

We appreciate all that you do for Battle Creek. Much love and respect to you.

I respect and admire you

With deep respect and love for the way you have inspired so many of us to live our lives with integrity.

Really “grateful for your courage”. What courage? He is refusing to apologize.

“We appreciate all that you do for Battle Creek.” What exactly has he done for Battle Creek? I have covered Battle Creek for years now and never heard of him. I can tell you what he has now done for Battle Creek: he has brought shame to it and KCC.

“I respect and admire you.” You respect him after what he wrote then bragged about it to the world by posting the picture.

“With deep respect and love for the way you have inspired so many of us to live our lives with integrity.” “Integrity,” please explain that one for me.

These are the same people who hurl insults and horrible names at President Trump supporters, as Jorge has done, then wonder how people could still support President Trump. They live in a completely different world, a fantasy world.

These people scare me. If they are going to support someone who appears to be so emotionally out of control, what else would they support him doing?

Should supporters of President Trump be afraid of people like Jorge and the people who support him? I heard from a very good and reliable source that is what Jorge said about President Trump and his supporters after the President won the election.

What will Kellogg Community College do, we should know soon. Inaction by KCC is the same as action telling us they condone his behavior as their Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer.

Interesting side note, I have not seen one article about this issue from the Battle Creek Enquirer. I wonder why they are hiding this very large issue with KCC and Battle Creek from their readers. If they are not reporting this what have they not reported to their readers in the past?

