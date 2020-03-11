KCC Schedules More Strategic Plan Meetings

Newly installed President Adrienne Bennings at Kellogg Community College wants to hear from more area residents about the future of KCC. She’s inviting people living in three outlying communities in the college service area to offer input during outreach meetings. They are set for Albion, Coldwater, and Hastings beginning next week. The college has been taking input from a wide range of people in the college service area. Over the past two weeks, it has hosted 12 input sessions for college staff and area residents at the college campus along North Avenue in Battle Creek. Three key areas are being explored for the strategic plan development include how student success should be measured, what KCC is doing well, and priorities for the next 3 to 5 years. We have a link on our website-95-3 WBCK.Com with additional information and the schedule for the input sessions. Go here to get more information about KCC's Strategic Plan for 2020-23.

