Registration for Kellogg Community College classes offered during the upcoming Fall 2020 semester opened online this morning and can be completed via the College's website.

Student registration information, including links to registration instructions, policies, tuition and fees and other information, is available at www.kellogg.edu/registration. Specific courses offered at KCC during the fall semester can be viewed by visiting www.kellogg.edu, clicking on "Class Schedules" at the top of the page and filtering results by semester.

In-person registration will resume at KCC's five campus locations -- including the College's two Battle Creek campuses and regional centers in Albion, Coldwater and Hastings -- when the College reopens to the public June 29 after a months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Information about campus measures to protect the health of students, employees and the public is available on KCC's Campus Reopening Plan page at www.kellogg.edu/campus-reopening-plan.

Fall semester classes will be offered in a mix of online, traditional and hybrid instructional models, depending on the class and program.

In addition to the hundreds of classes regularly offered at KCC each semester -- including dozens of online classes and five online associate degree programs -- new offerings at the College this fall include:

A 62-credit Associate in Applied Science in Cybersecurity degree program designed to prepare students for employment in entry-level cybersecurity positions in the workforce or for transfer to a four-year university. For more information, visit www.kellogg.edu/cybersecurity.

All of the College's Industrial Trades programs now have modules that can be completed entirely online. While the vast majority of Industrial Trades instruction at KCC remains hands-on and in-person, these online modules will allow prospective students to explore the trades programs and earn credits in a virtual environment before training onsite at the College's Regional Manufacturing Technology Center campus in person. A list of all online Industrial Trades modules can be found on KCC's Industrial Trades page at www.kellogg.edu/academics/departments/industrial-trades.

Men's and women's bowling teams, which will begin practicing this fall; competition will begin in January 2021. For more information, visit www.kellogg.edu/athletics.

Additionally, some programs at KCC require an application separate from the general College application process. The following program applications are due this summer:

Applications for KCC's 2020-21 Police Academy are due July 2. The application packet is available online at www.kellogg.edu/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/1a-2020-Application-Information-Booklet.pdf.

Applications for KCC's Paramedic Certificate Program are due Aug. 3. The program builds on the Basic EMT license to substantially advance the care that can be provided by an EMS professional. For more information, visit www.kellogg.edu/ems.

Applications for KCC's Agricultural Science program partnerships with Michigan State University in Agricultural Operations and Food Processing, Technology and Safety are due Aug. 14. Agricultural Science students earn an Associate in Agricultural Science degree at KCC while simultaneously earning an Agricultural Operations Certificate or Food Processing, Technology and Safety Certificate through MSU - with all coursework completed entirely at KCC. Visit www.kellogg.edu/agriculture for details.

for details. Applications for KCC's Part-Time Nursing Program cohort, which begins in Spring 2021, are due Aug. 15. KCC's Nursing Program is the only local associate degree Nursing Program to offer a part-time program option in addition to the traditional full-time program. For more information, visit www.kellogg.edu/nursing-admissions.

The first fall semester classes begin Aug. 31, and the semester ends Dec. 18. Students are encouraged to sign up for classes as early as possible after registration opens because space is limited and many classes fill up by the start of the semester.

Students new to KCC must fill out an application and verify residency before signing up for classes. Admissions applications can be completed online at www.kellogg.edu/step1.

Those who wish to meet with an academic advisor prior to registering are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling 269-965-4124 or emailing advising@kellogg.edu.

Although KCC's campuses remain closed to the public until June 29, KCC continues to make remote services available to students via online platforms and telephone appointments. All students, including prospective students, may submit specific questions regarding services -- financial aid, academic advising, online tutoring, online placement testing and more -- via KCC's Virtual Services web page at www.kellogg.edu/virtualservices.