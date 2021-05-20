K.C.C Seeks Battle Creek Residents to Enroll With $0 Schooling

Kellogg Community College is encouraging residents of Battle Creek to enroll in their manufacturing program by offering the schooling at no cost.

Whether you're feeling stuck at your current job, are just joining the workforce, or are finding new employment after the pandemic the number one thing people always recommend is: go back to school!

Of course, when funds are low that's not always an option. And, I'm generalizing based on my own experience, I don't think people have the time to devote 2-4 years to a new education when they need a job now. That's why Kellogg Community College is offering a free, fast-tracked schooling program to those that qualify. In a recent press release, K.C.C. announced the no-cost program and what's involved.

The Kellogg Advanced Manufacturing Assembly training program is a six-week program that kicks off on June 21st. Students will be trained Monday - Thursday from 8:15 am to 4:45 pm over the six-week course. K.C.C. is also offering incentives and "enhancements" as they call them like:

A free laptop to give the student online learning capabilities

Connections to local employers

Career Coach "wraparound services"

And more. This free training is part of K.C.C's bigger program, Innovative Accelerated Credentialed Training (or iACT). The initiative offers fast-tracked programs to train and prepare people for a number of employment needs. You can read more about iACT, including how to acquire grants, here.

Those wanting to take advantage of this free, manufacturing training program will need to meet certain income guidelines which are not specified in the press release. However, there is a deadline for enrolling. If you're interested you must call 269-565-2828 by 5 p.m. May 28.