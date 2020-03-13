Kellogg Community College Moves Toward Online Classes

Kellogg Community College is joining many other institutions of higher learning in Michigan by moving toward a switch to online classes in the wave of the COVID-19 issues. In an open letter to the college students posted online, the college is announcing several actions it is taking to reduce the potential of the spread of the virus. The college points out its actions are in accordance with guidance from the state. From next Monday the 16th, through Friday the 20th, all in-person classes will be suspended on all KCC campuses. Buildings will remain open though, and support services will be available. KCC staff and faculty will use next week to transition to either online or a mix of online and face to face classes. All classes will resume with their new formats on Monday the 23rd.

The KCC communication stresses that all its campuses in Albion, Battle Creek, Coldwater, and Hastings are open and functioning normally, with no plans to suspend or close. Services and offices are expected to remain open, including Student and Community Services, the Morris Library, the Bridge tutoring service, and Public Safety. The college will be using email communication with students along with web site posts to keep the lines of communication open as the changes are developed.