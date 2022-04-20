Kenny Loggins Concert at Battle Creek’s FireKeepers Casino Hotel Rescheduled

A legendary singer-songwriter has postponed a concert that was going to be held in Battle Creek this week. Kenny Loggins was originally scheduled to perform Thursday, April 21, at Firekeepers Casino Hotel.

The show was reportedly canceled because a touring staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. In a press release from FireKeepers, that band says that the crew member is currently recovering from the virus.

Loggins is known for several hits, most of them in the 1980s, including "Footloose", "I'm Alright", and "Danger Zone". Many of his hit songs were associated with popular movies during that decade. He also won two Grammy Awards during the 1980s and has been nominated several times during his career. Loggins had several hits on the Adult Contemporary charts during the 1990s.

The concert at FireKeepers is part of Kenny Loggins 2022 tour which includes several shows across the United States during the spring and summer. The show has been rescheduled for September 17th at 8:00 p.m.. Anyone who purchased tickets for the original date will be honored for the new show date in September. If ticket holders are unable to attend the new show date, they can receive a refund through the point of purchase until August 17th, 2022.

FireKeepers Casino Hotel is located just off Interstate 94 at Exit 104 in Battle Creek. For more information about this concert and other events, visit www.firekeeperscasino.com. FireKeepers Casino Hotel is owned and operated by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi.