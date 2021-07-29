The summer Olympics are in full swing in Tokyo, and much of the world's focus is on gymnastics. One name that continues to pop up is former USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar is now enjoying life in our prison system, where he is serving his sentence of 40-175 years for various sexual abuse crimes. Since first being accused of sexual misconduct, hundreds of women have come forward with their stories of abuse at the hands of Larry Nassar, including current gymnast Simone Biles.

NBC News reports that Nassar was ordered by the court to pay five of his victims over $57,000, but so far he has only paid about $8 a month. Since being imprisoned in 2018, the disgraced doctor has spent over $10,000 on himself. Nassar's current prison bank account has about $2,000 in it; however, over the three years of his being behind bars, a sum of more than $12,000 has been deposited into his prison account. And that includes his receiving two stimulus checks from the federal government.

When I found out that Nassar received two COVID-19 related stimulus checks, totaling $2,000, my blood pressure went through the roof. I didn't receive a stimulus check, but the convicted pedophile got one in prison.

In a story reported last month by the Washington Post, it stated that the prison bureau allows inmates to keep as much money as they want in their prison accounts and does not make inmates pay money that is owed to crime victims.

A lawyer for many of Larry Nassar's victims—I'm sorry I hate that name, I mean survivors—John Manly is angry. Manly says that the fact that our justice department allows this to happen is absolutely revolting. "They are allowing one of the worst child predators in American history to spend thousands on himself and pennies to his survivors."

