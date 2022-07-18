Larry the Cable Guy and Jeff Foxworthy Coming to Jackson August 7

It's not every day that comedians the caliber of Larry the Cable Guy and Jeff Foxworthy visit Mid-Michigan, but it's happening August 7 at the Jackson County Fair.

Despite their respective southern twangs, both of these comedians have found favor with audiences across the nation and around the globe.

Larry the Cable Guy might be best known to younger segments of the audience as the voice of "Mater" in the Cars franchise, but he's been known to fans of stand-up comedy as the "Git-R-Done!" and "I don't care who you are, that's funny right there" guy for decades.

Jeff Foxworthy has been making audiences laugh since the mid-1980s. His "...you might be a redneck" jokes made him a household name long before his stint as host of TV's "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" ever put him on our television screens on a regular basis.

If you've ever seen either one of these comedians by himself, you know that a side-splitting evening of entertainment awaits you. But put the two of them together on the same stage on the same evening, and it's a recipe for a raucous night of entertainment.

You can link to tickets to see Larry the Cable Guy and Jeff Foxworthy on August 7 at the Jackson County Fair by clicking here.

