Limited Access to MHSAA Sponsored Post-Season Events

UPDATE (March 12th - 2:25pm) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association has suspended all winter sports tournaments immediately and indefinitely. An update on the remainder of the postseason will be determined later today. MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl made this announcement.

The Tuesday evening announcement of two confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the State of Michigan has put extra caution on events statewide, including this month's postseason in the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

The MHSAA announced on Wednesday, March 11th that postseason play for all sports will continue as scheduled, with the added caveat for the upcoming State championships in Boys Swimming and Diving and in Ice Hockey. Earlier today (March 12th, the MHSAA announced that there will be limited access for the Girls Basketball Regional Finals later in the evening and for Friday's Boys Basketball District Finals. In further detail, the association stated -

Based on recommendations from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suggesting attendance limitations, no spectators will be allowed for the three Swimming & Diving Finals, both days, or Saturday’s Girls Gymnastics Individual Finals. These events have the highest number of participants of this weekend’s events. However, for Hockey Semifinals and Finals and Gymnastics Team Finals – events with far fewer participants – a limited number of spectators will be allowed, as determined by participating schools, to include only parents, legal guardians and essential administrators. Basketball games during the next two days also will allow only limited spectators, as determined by participating schools and following these same restrictions. Each competing school will provide the entry list of parents, legal guardians and essential administrators to the host site prior to each contest.

Among the participants in the swimming and diving finals are Shea Morgan of Marshall and Kevin Tiles of Harper Creek, who will be in the Division 3 Diving Finals at Oakland University. The Finals will be shown on MHSAA.tv.

In the case for the basketball postseason, games will take place with limited access for the players, coaches and officials, along with parents or legal guardians, essential school administrators and credentialed media members. Each hosting school will have a list on-hand for each participating school. The cost of tickets for these events will also be waived.

For the Basketball postseason games, two area teams remain in the Girls Basketball ranks. In Division 2, the Marshall Redhawks square off with the Parma Western Panthers for the third time this season. The two Interstate 8 foes will head to Fowlerville for their contest tonight. In Division 4, the Calhoun Christian Cougars look to continue their run in the postseason at Lansing Christian as they take on the Fowler Eagles. Both games begin at 7pm.

There are five Boys Basketball District Finals that involve local teams on Friday night, with three being contested in Battle Creek. At Lakeview, the Gull Lake Blue Devils will take on the Coldwater Cardinals in Division 1. The Division 2 final at Harper Creek has Marshall taking on the Pennfield Panthers. In Division 4 at St. Philip, the hosting Fighting Tigers battle the Bellevue Broncos. Among the area schools, Homer takes on Hanover-Horton at Concord and Quincy hosts Centreville in Division 3 final contests. All games, except for Quincy, begin at 7pm. The final at Quincy is set for 6pm.

We are working to set up the broadcast of Friday's District Final at Harper Creek. We will also broadcast a Boys Basketball Regional Semifinal scheduled for Monday, March 16th. Stay up to date by checking out our broadcast schedule regularly.