The overly intense coach may be that way because of his daily caffeine intake. Hopefully, he's just pulling our leg.

Campbell was asked at recent press conference about his caffeine intake, probably because he looks terribly wound up most of the time.

His response was priceless. But I wouldn't recommend trying it.

That's over 1100 milligrams of caffeine, if you're keeping track at home, or the equivalent of 10 Red Bull energy drinks.

So I googled the question, 'Is over 1000 mg of coffee too much?'

The answer was yes, or more precisely:

Extremely high daily intakes of 1,000 mg or more per day have been reported to cause nervousness, jitteriness and similar symptoms in most people, whereas even a moderate intake may lead to similar effects in caffeine-sensitive individuals. As someone who over the course of a morning will drink 7-8 cups of coffee, I understand the need for speed, but my intake is over the course of several hours. I do think all that coffee at one time would be hard to handle, but if anyone can, it's the guy who promises that his team will 'bite the kneecaps off' opponents.