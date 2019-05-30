Lots of New Offerings at KCC This Fall

Believe it or not, KCC's Fall registration starts next this Monday, June 3rd, with some new offerings.

The opportunity to earn several associate degrees online, including an Associate in Arts and Associate in Applied Science degrees in Accounting, Administrative Assistant, Business Management and Early Childhood Education.

An expansion of KCC's Agricultural Operations Program partnership with Michigan State University's Institute of Agricultural Technology, allowing students to earn an Associate in Agricultural Science degree from KCC and a Food Processing, Technology and Safety Certificate from MSU at the same time, with all courses delivered at KCC (pending final approval by the Higher Learning Commission).

A newly renovated Regional Manufacturing Technology Center campus in Battle Creek's Fort Custer Industrial Park, which this summer will see the completion of a yearlong $4.3 million upgrade affecting 40,000 square feet of the 48,400-square-foot facility. The College is offering hundreds of Industrial Trades program modules at the RMTC this fall, which are open-entry, meaning students can complete them at their own pace at times that work best for their schedule.

A brand-new women's soccer team, which will kick off its inaugural season in August.

Registration for Kellogg Community College classes offered during the upcoming Fall 2019 semester opens Monday, June 3, at 7 a.m. online and 8 a.m. in person at all campus locations, including the College's two Battle Creek campuses and regional centers in Albion, Coldwater and Hastings.

The first fall semester classes begin Thursday, Aug. 29, and the semester ends Monday, Dec. 16. Students are encouraged to sign up for classes as early as possible after registration opens because space is limited and many classes fill up by the start of the semester.

Student registration information, including links to registration instructions, policies, tuition and fees and other information, is available online at www.kellogg.edu/registration. Specific courses offered at KCC during the fall semester can be viewed by visiting www.kellogg.edu, clicking on "Class Schedules" at the top of the page and filtering results by semester.

Students new to KCC must fill out an application and verify residency before signing up for classes. Admissions applications can be completed online at www.kellogg.edu/step1.

Those who wish to meet with an academic adviser prior to registering are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling 269-965-4124 or emailing advising@kellogg.edu.