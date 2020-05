The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) announced on Friday that they have canceled the Tour event scheduled for next month in Midland, Michigan.

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, which had their inaugural event last year, will return in 2021 during its normal June date.

The other LPGA tournament in the state, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, is still on for October 1-4 at Blythefield CC in Grand Rapids.