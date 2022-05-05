Well, it’s official. After many years in the Paw Paw community, Sugar Bear Ice Cream Shop will be no more. This colorful shop has been providing sweat treats to their visitors for well over a decade. For years there have been rumors and close calls of closure for this shop, but each summer it would hold strong to reemerge for their local guests. Summer 2022 will be different, having been recently purchased by Malia’s Mexican Restaurant, this will be their first expansion out of Gobles, MI.

Sugar Bear Ice Cream Shop

Sugar Bear has been through many transitions during its run time. In its prime it was the special ice cream shop to visit in Paw Paw, MI. Perfectly positioned across from Maple Lake and down the road from the Strand Theatre, this colorful ice cream shop brought many memories to the local community on summer days. Having changed hands in ownership a few times, the past few summers have been a guessing game as to whether the shop would reopen come summertime. However, to everyone’s delight it would open every year. Unfortunately, the last transition of ownership happened right before the pandemic started in Spring of 2020. Faced with the rough turmoil many small local businesses would soon face, as great as a local spot this ice cream shop makes, hard times closed the door for the last time.

Malia’s Mexican Restaurant

For the past few years Malia’s Mexican Restaurant has been serving delicious and authentic Mexican food (with vegan options) in Gobles, MI. This family-owned business continued to serve and build their customer base throughout the pandemic. In March of 2022, they announced their first expansion of Malia’s Taqueria in Paw Paw, MI. While the grand opening date has yet to be announced, the announcement of this expansion has many local visitors hungry and excited. After all of the comments and reviews I've seen, I'm also hungry and excited for the expansion of Malia's Mexican Restaurant!

Currently located at 13366 M-40, Gobles, MI 49055. Malia’s is open for dine-in and take-out daily from 11-8pm Sunday through Thursday and 11-9pm Friday and Saturday. If you would like to learn more or visit their menu, follow Malias Mexican Restaurant on Facebook.

