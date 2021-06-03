Man Scares Kids and Steals Purse in Rural St. Joseph County

Michigan State Police are investigating a scary situation in St. Joseph County where two children were frightened off and a purse was stolen.

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a larceny from a motor vehicle that occurred on Wednesday, June 2, at approximately 5:00 p.m.

The victim was mowing a field on Nottawa Road near Wasepi Road in a rural part of St. Joseph County, Nottawa Township. The victim had parked her vehicle at the edge of the field while she was working in the field. In the vehicle were her two sons aged 13 and 11-year-old.

Google Satellite

The suspect stopped his vehicle on Nottawa Road and approached the two children in the vehicle. Michigan State Police trooper Hofmeister said that the suspect began intimidating the boys while approaching the vehicle.

The suspect scared the children who fled the vehicle and ran to alert their mother. Once the boys had run from the suspect, the suspect rifled through the victim's vehicle, stealing her purse.

The suspect was described as a white male 30 to 40 years of age, wearing a white t-shirt, and brown shorts. The suspect was also wearing a distinct black hat: described as being beret style or page boy style. The suspect also had tattoos on his arms, neck, and face. The suspect was driving a small white passenger car with rust along the bottom, the vehicle was last seen fleeing southbound on Nottawa Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Hofmeister of the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.