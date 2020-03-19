Meijer Gardens Is Live Streaming The Butterflies [Video]

Forced to shutdown during one of their largest yearly events, 'Butterflies Are Blooming', Frederick Meijer Gardens is now sharing the experience as best they can online.

If you're stuck at home, or stressed out because you're overworked (there doesn't seem to be any middle ground), please enjoy this free gift from the Gardens of the butterflies. It's still in the early stages, so there's not a lot of action yet, but there will be. Trust me.