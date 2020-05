Battle Creek firefighters were called upon, Memorial Day afternoon, to battle a blaze in Lakeview, near I-94. According to a release from the city of Battle Creek, firefighters were called to a two-story home in the 3900 block of Nichols Road to find a Fully Involved House Fire at a two-story home. Fortunately, no injuries occurred in the fire. Eight different fire vehicles made their way to the scene. Leroy and Newton Township firefighters assisted.