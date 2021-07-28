Would you go into a bar or restaurant if they required that you show your vaccination card or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test? Well, I hate to say it but I have a feeling things could end up going that way if more people don't get vaccinated soon. Hell, it's already happening at one bar in Detroit.

The Marble Bar in Detroit is one of the first that we're aware of that requires patrons to show a COVID vaccination card or a negative COVID test to enter through their doors.

According to WDIV, the main reason that they decided to implement this requirement is that they simply want to keep the community safe as well as their staff. Regardless of how you feel about what they're doing, you should at least have respect for why they're doing it.

Manager Kory Trinks:

We’re not asking you to inject yourself with something they don’t feel comfortable with. All we’re asking is if you don’t have a vaccine that you prove you had a negative COVID test in the last 48 hours. We already went a whole year without an income so this just really seems to be the only option to keep the community safe and keep my staff safe.

The Marble Bar has a capacity of 500 people and a lot of those people are on the dance floor and dancing close with one another. That was another reason that they made this decision. It's just too many people in close quarters.

The vaccine requirement goes into effect this Friday (July 30).

Personally, I don't have a problem with it because I'm vaccinated. However, I can understand the frustration if you're someone that isn't vaccinated and you want to go inside.