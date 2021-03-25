MI Rep. Rashida Tlaib Wants To Give You Money For Nothing And More Money For Free

Remember the song by Dire Straits titled “Money For Nothing”. The first verse is:

Now look at them yo-yo's that's the way you do it You play the guitar on the MTV That ain't workin' that's the way you do it Money for nothin' and chicks for free Now that ain't workin' that's the way you do it Lemme tell ya them guys ain't dumb Maybe get a blister on your little finger Maybe get a blister on your thumb.

Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib appears to want to change that verse to:

Now look at them yo-yo's that's the way you do it

You sit around and collect your currency

That ain't workin' that's the way you do it

Money for nothin' and your food for free

Now that ain't workin' that's the way you do it

Lemme tell ya them guys and gals ain't dumb

Maybe get a blister on your little finger

Maybe get a blister on your bum

The Detroit Free Press is reporting that the extremely intelligent (wink wink) has introduced a bill that calls for the U.S. government would give monthly payments in the amount of $2,000 to every American during the crisis.

The bill is called the Automatic Boost to Communities (or ABC) Act and is cosponsored by another titan of thinking and that isU.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington State.

Tlaib said:

"Our residents shouldn't have to play a waiting game on the question of their survival...If the last year has shown us anything, it's that our families are in dire need."

This ABC Act would give every American, even wealthy people receive their free money. It does not end there these payments would also go to illegal aliens or as the smart ones call them noncitizens who have been in our country for a minimum of 3 months. Question: How will they prove or disprove the very small amount of 3 months?

The $2,000 a month payment would be in place for as long as the pandemic is considered a national emergency. No incentive there for the Democrats to continue this as a national emergency. It does not even end there, there is more. Once they do decide to stop calling this a national emergency everyone, including illegal aliens, sorry meant to say non-citizens, will receive $1,000 a month for an entire year.

It gets even better this bill states:

“The mechanics of this funding approach would be as follows: • The Treasury Secretary would direct the U.S. Mint to issue two $1 trillion platinum coins, under the legal authority provided by 31 U.S.C. § 5112(k). • Congress would direct the Federal Reserve to purchase the newly issued coins at full face value. • The Federal Reserve would complete the purchase by crediting the U.S. Mint’s account at the Fed with $2 trillion in reserves. • The Fed would retain ownership over the two $1 trillion coins permanently in order to ensure its own balance sheet remains fully capitalized by the Treasury. • The Treasury Secretary would “sweep” the newly created reserve funds from the Mint’s account into the regular Treasury General Account. • The Treasury would make the funds available to the Bureau of the Fiscal Service to disperse to every person in America in the form of pre-paid U.S. Debit Cards.

She and the other wizards of smart are trying to trick the American people by attempting to getting around the rules regarding how congressional analysts calculate the nation's debt. Why are they doing this? A majority of Americans as evidenced by the polls of Americans who wanted the $1.9 trillion dollar Porkulus bill who did not care about throwing that much more debt on the backs of our children and future generations as long as they received their $1,400 check. I understand people really needing that money but they could have said they were not behind most of the bill that had nothing to do with the Covid-19 crisis. You ever ask yourself why these charlatans in congress did not have a separate bill that covered the $1,400 checks. They knew they had to throw the crumbs at the people so they would answer polls that they approved of the bill while they gave the real money to their friends.

Remember the song “The Candyman” the first verse is:

“Who can take a sunrise, sprinkle it with dew Cover it with choc'late and a miracle or two The Candy Man, oh the Candy Man can The Candy Man can 'cause he mixes it with love and makes the world taste good”

How about we change it to how Tim Hawkins sings it:

The Government can 'cause They mix it up with lies and Make it all taste good! (Make it all taste good!)

It is interesting that it appears that the least intelligent among us too many times are elected to Congress or the presidency, why is that?

