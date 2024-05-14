Michigan is Home to One of the Biggest Houses in America

No, I'm not talking about The Big House. Michigan Stadium might be one of the largest buildings in Michigan, but it doesn't exactly make for a good home - unless you're a Wolverine.

No, this place was once actually a house. But, like Michigan Stadium, this building holds a tremendous legacy for state history.

24/7 Wall St. recently took a look at the 15 largest homes in America. At 88,000 square feet, this home-turned-museum in Rochester, Michigan is the 8th largest house in all of America.

If you know your Michigan and Detroit history well enough, you know by that description alone that the house in Meadow Brook Hall at 350 Estate Drive on the campus of Oakland University.

Meadow Brook itself is a National Historic Landmark that was built between 1926 and 1929 for 4$ million, which is roughly $72 million nearly a century later.

The home was built by Matilda Dodge Wilson, the widow of John F. Dodge and heir to the Dodge Motor Company, for her own personal use. Meadow Brook was built with 110 rooms on almost 1,500 acres.

William Kapp, a renowned Detroit-area architect known for the Temple Israel, Detroit Historical Museum, and The Players clubhouse, designed the home in a Tudor-revival style - think 1500s-esque architecture.

In 1957, Dodge Wilson and her second husband Alfred Wilson donated the property and $2 million to Michigan State University-Oakland to fund what is now known as Oakland University.

Now the fourth-largest historic museum in the United States, Meadow Brook Hall is an incredible event center that is a popular setting for weddings and high-class parties. Of course, historic tours are affordable and a great trip for the family.

