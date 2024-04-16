Michigan Campsite Every Camper Should Visit at Least Once

Camping is always better when the weather is cooperative. If you're a camper in or around Michigan, you know there are tons of great places to visit.

While some great options are more resort-like and are often counted among the best, there's always something special about truly getting out and living in nature for a little while.

Even if you're an RV camper, the opportunity to get out and enjoy the wild is the real treat of camping. What better place than a national park? Better yet, why not stay at one of the best campgrounds in the country?

Reader's Digest recently released 15 bucket-list campgrounds across the country and had one inclusion for the state of Michigan. Ludington State Park was the choice out of the Mitten State and what a choice it is.

On the shores of Lake Michigan south of Manistee, Michigan, snuggled between the Great Lake and Hamlin Lake, Ludington State Park has three campgrounds hosting a variety of environments within its preserve. Sand dunes, ponds, marshlands, and shoreline share the space for the enjoyment of all visitors.

Modern amenities are provided on-site, with RV hookups, electricity and showers and bathrooms. Of course, there are more remote sites sprinkled throughout the grounds for the more traditional camper to enjoy.

Of course, one of the grand features of the campground is the iconic Big Sable Point Lighthouse.

You can make a reservation on the park's website. If you're patient enough to hold the trip until next year though, there are some improvements coming to the park. Work on that project will last from September of this year until July 2025.

Of course, you could always just go twice.

