Michigan COVID-19 Cases Expected To Peak April 10th

For those wondering when Michigan will see the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic (coronavirus), the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation is forecasting April 10, 2020, as our state's peak for the most cases.

In a little over one week, Michigan is expected to reach its point with the highest amount of COVID-19 cases according to projections published by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IMHE). IMHE used data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths by day from WHO websites and local and national governments; data on hospital capacity and utilization for US states; and observed COVID-19 utilization data from select locations to develop a statistical model forecasting deaths and hospital utilization against capacity by state for the US over the next 4 months. These forecasts are used by hospitals and communities for planning purposes.

The sobering projections include the number of beds available compared to the number of beds that will be needed. Their projection calls for the need for 13,944 hospital beds leaving Michigan with a deficit of 3,790 beds. Makeshift hospitals are being set up to help meet demand. The Detroit Convention Center was set to hold the Detroit Auto Show but is now being set up to house overflow patients from Detroit area hospitals that are becoming overwhelmed with virus patients. In Grand Rapids, the Grand Valley State University building is also being equipped to treat coronavirus patients should hospitals there exceed capacity.

In Michigan, the outlook for intensive care units is grimmer, with 742 ICU beds available for an anticipated 3,306 ICU patients with COVID-19.

These numbers are not meant to scare or cause anxiety but to arm you with the information you need to make the best decisions to protect you and your family.

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed. COVID-19 is mainly spread from person-to-person. If you are staying home, you are less likely to be exposed. Wash your hands often and for 20 seconds at a time, avoid touching your face, cover your mouth if you cough or sneeze, clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces and when you have to be around people stand at least 6-feet away and avoid making physical contact.