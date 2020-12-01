Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib Calls For The Destruction Of Israel

Unfortunately one of the worse anti-semites in the U.S. Congress comes from Michigan, the Detroit area to be exact. Now she has proven once again why she is considered one of the worse anti-Semites in Congress.

Tlaib retweeted a phrase that actually calls for the destruction of Israel. That phrase is:

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

The Daily Wire reported that StopAntisemitism.org stated that:

“From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free – code for eradicating the State of Israel and its millions of Jews. Reminder – this is a sitting U.S. Congresswoman.”

They then added:

“Rashida Tlaib RT’s out the same message that got Marc Lamont Hill canned from CNN”

If you do not believe the StopAntisemitism.org site how about the very far left-wing “News” site The Daily Beast, they stated that the meaning of that phrase is:

“The river in this formulation is the Jordan, the naturally occurring eastern border of Israel and of the West Bank; the sea is the Mediterranean to the west. Uttered by advocates of the Palestinian cause for decades, the pithy slogan very pointedly makes no place for Israel. It evokes a strip of Middle Eastern land where Israel is no more, replaced by a unified Palestinian entity in the space it once occupied. It could be that this entity would welcome and protect a Jewish population. But when supporters of the Jewish state hear those 10 words, they worry about their potentially violent implications.”

If you need more proof that the phrase is horrible how about a recent report from the ADL described the phrase as “extreme.” And ADL’s senior vice president for international affairs, Sharon Nazarian, stated that:

“those calling for ‘from the river to the sea’ are calling for an end to the State of Israel.”

As I stated Tlaib is calling for the destruction of Israel.

The question is why does the Democratic Party accept this type of bigot/anti-Semite in their Party? Perhaps because that is who they truly are.

