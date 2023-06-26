Celebrate Safely: Michigan’s Firework Laws for July 4th

It's almost that time to fire up the grill and light up the sky with fireworks across the country in celebration of Independence Day. Of course, our freedom does come with some laws that we should follow, whether for safety or out of respect for our neighbors' right to peace and quiet, even on a day of loud celebrations.

Michigan passed updated laws concerning fireworks back in 2018. While it's been a few years, some brushing up on the rules never hurts. Still, it's worth noting that under those laws, local government entities of villages, townships and cities can enact local ordinances concerning fireworks. So, of course, it's best to see what your community laws and rules are.

In any event, there are certain days and times when lighting fireworks is permitted related to holidays that can not be overridden by a local ordinance. The Fourth of July holiday allows for fireworks to be used the most liberally of any holiday. The public can shoot fireworks from June 29 through July 4 and on the 5th if that date is a Friday or Saturday. All legal fireworks can be used on those days from 11 a.m. until 11:45 p.m.

Still, there are other rules to keep in mind, including what kind of fireworks are even legal to use in the first place. In that same breath, safety is paramount when handling fireworks this holiday. According to one study, Michigan sees the fifth-most firework-related injuries in the country despite being 20th in a ranking of states based on firework spending.

Below are a list of firework laws in Michigan and general safety guidelines. Take a minute to look through so you and yours can have a safe and happy Fourth of July holiday.

Michigan Firework Laws and Safety Suggestions

Making last-minute plans or just want to check out where the fireworks shows are around the state? Check out a full list below.