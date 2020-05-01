Michigan’s May Night Sky Includes A Meteor Shower & Super Moon

A meteor shower and super moon will light up the night sky in May. The good news, you don't have to wait long to view either.

There two astronomical events happening in the month of May and both will take place at the beginning of the month, just days apart, according to Forbes.

May's full moon is also known as the “Super Flower Moon”, named to coincide with the arrival of spring flowers. It is the fourth super moon and final for 2020. A super moon happens when a full moon is at the closest point in its orbit to Earth. The moon will appear slightly bigger, and in turn, slightly larger than normal. The "Super Flower Moon" will be at its fullest in the early morning hours Thursday, May 7.

The other night sky gazing event is the Eta Aquarids meteor shower that actually began late in the month of April but will not peak until Tuesday, May 5. The meteor shower will continue to be visible through the rest of the month. The bad news is that meteors are easiest to spot in a dark night sky and the moon will be getting brighter as it approaches full. It should still be possible to see a "shooting star" here and there for those viewing from May 1 to 3 during pre-dawn hours.