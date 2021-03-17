Michigan Mini Horse Finalist in Cadbury Bunny Tryouts

Vote for Blondi! A palomino mini horse from Michigan could be the next Cadbury Bunny!

Now if you're like, um, wait, shouldn't she be... a rabbit? Have you never seen the "Cadbury Bunny Tryout" Commercial? It's been on since the 90s and I LOVE it.

Well, for the past few years, Cadbury has made the tryouts a real thing! Folks submit photos and videos of their animal friends, hoping their pet will earn the coveted Bunny ears and star in the 2021 Cadbury Clucking Bunny Easter commercial. Then once the finalists are chosen, it's up to us to vote!

And Blondi, a 19-year-old mini horse from New China, Mich. has made the top ten! Which is no small feat -- Cadbury says they got more than 12,000 entries this year!

According to WXYZ, Laura Siecinski, 13, and her mother, Angela Sicinski, are Blondi's owners and handlers. They say Blondi loves kids, takes direction well, and doesn't mind getting dressed up for the holidays - so they thought she'd be perfect for the contest!

Blondi is up against nine other animals, including an alpaca from Texas, a frog from Florida, and an actual bunny from Maryland.

You can vote for Blondi here - but hurry, voting ends tonight (March 17) at midnight!

The winner will be announced March 23.