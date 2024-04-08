Michigan: Check For Recalled, Faulty Laundry Pod Packages

Laundry detergent pods are a popular way for many people around the nation, including Michigan. Many of the most popular brands are now on recall.

Of course, for more than a decade laundry pods have been notorious for being a danger to children and naive teens following dangerous internet trends. The infamous Tide Pod Challenges of the past have died off, but the danger of children accidentally consuming the pods has remained a point of emphasis for detergent brands.

Unfortunately, a failure of one of the many measures popular brands take to ensure the safety of children and "vulnerable adults" from accidentally consuming the pods has resulted in a massive recall.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, 8.2 million packages of laundry pods have been recalled. The producer of the packaging, Proctor & Gamble, announced the recall of more than a dozen packages of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel brand laundry pods.

The affected packages are all flexible film packages that include zipper packs to seal the product. The packaging can split near the zipper track, posing a risk to unaware households. All hard container packaging, as well as the pods themselves, are unaffected.

The packages for all brands may have been purchased at any time between September 2023 and the present day. The products are available at major retailers including Walmart, Target, Amazon and many others. The specific products include:

Tide Pods Original

Tide Pods Spring Meadow Scent

Tide Pods Light

Tide Simply Pods Plus Oxi Boost

Tide Pods Clean Breeze Scent

Tide Pods Free & Gentle

Tide Pods Oxi

Tide Pods Ultra Oxi

Gain Flings Original

Gain Flings Moonlight Breeze Scent

Gain Flings Blissful Breeze Scent

Gain Flings Spring Daydream Scent

Gain Flings Plus Ultra Oxi

Gain Flings Plus Odor Defense

Ace Pods Clean Breeze

Ace Pods Spring Meadow

Ariel Pods Alpine Breeze

To see if a product you purchased is affected, visit Proctor & Gamble's website. If your product is included in the recall it's advised to transfer the remaining pods to a safe container, such as the hard containers the product is often sold in. Consumers can contact Proctor & Gamble to receive a full refund and a child-resistant bag free of charge.

