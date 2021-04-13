Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib Is Now Calling For The End Of Policing

Getty Images by: Win McNamee

Perhaps Detroit area Representative has felt that she has ignored by the press lately and because of that, she made another insane comment via Twitter.  Why is no one in her Party being asked if her Twitter account should be taken away from her?  Why is Twitter not banning her from their site for making such outrageous proclamations as a seated Congressperson?

Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn Center Minnesota officials believe there was an accidental shooting and death of a man by the name of Daunte Wright. Officials are characterizing the shooting as an "accidental discharge" after reviewing the released body camera footage which appears to show the officer yelling "Taser”. It is currently believed that the officer meant to grab her Taser but instead grabbed her gun and fired it.

In the released video footage, the man was struggling with the police and attempting to flee.  That is when the officer pulled what she thought was her Taser and shoot the man.

In response to that shooting Michigan Rep. Tlaib tweeted out the following brilliant thought:

I wonder how many people in the Detroit area District she represents want “no more policing” or “incarceration” of criminals?

I wonder how many Democrats want “no more policing” or “incarceration” of criminals?

Your guess is as good as mine, but these Democrats in their Districts and around the country do elect these people after they have stated time and time again they want the police defunded.  That being said I can only assume that the number of Democrats that want the police defunded is growing.

Now Rashida has taken it a step forward, or I should say backward and is calling for the complete abolishment of the police.  Now her media protectors will tell us not to believe what she actually writes and says but believe she means something else.

She certainly is a brilliant one.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.
Filed Under: Rashida Tlaib
Categories: Crime, Michigan, Opinion, Politics
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top