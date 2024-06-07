Important Update to Soft Drink Recall Impacting Michigan

The FDA has updated a March recall on nearly 3,000 gallons of soft drinks that are now known to affect drinks sold in Michigan.

According to the FDA, via Newsweek, these soft drinks are contaminated by particular food coloring dyes that can prove dangerous to consumers. The update details the affected nine states, including Michigan, and the products' threat level.

The drinks in question are sold by Charles Boggini Company, which self-reported the recall in March. The products include their Pink Lemonade, Cola Flavoring Base, Yellow Lemonade and Yellow Lemonade X flavors. The recall includes one-gallon and five-gallon packaging.

The FDA has labeled the Pink Lemonade and Cola Flavoring Base products as Class II health hazards. The Pink Lemonade product was recalled for the presence of undeclared FD&C Red No. 40 and affects 28 gallons of product. The Cola Flavoring Base was recalled for undeclared sulfites and affects 2,723 gallons of product.

The FDA issues a Class II hazard, the second-highest threat level, if the "use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

FD&C Red No. 40 is required to be declared, and though it is linked to certain side effects, it isn't considered a dietary health hazard. Sulfites, which are used as a preservative, must also be declared over 10 ppm.

The Yellow Lemonade and Yellow Lemonade X products were recalled for the presence of undeclared FD&C Yellow No. 5, which is a Class III hazard, the lowest threat level. FD&C Yellow No. 5 is a synthetic food dye often used in candy and soft drinks.

The unit numbers for each product is as follows:

Charles Boggini Pink Lemonade—1-017

Charles Boggini Cola Flavoring Base—9-330, 9-348, 1-013, 1-036, 1-097

Charles Boggini Yellow Lemonade—1-065

Charles Boggini Yellow Lemonade X—1-015

