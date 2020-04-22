Michigan State University to Hold Virtual Commencement Ceremony

We all know that this is a difficult time for many high school seniors and college seniors because a lot of graduation ceremonies have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. That includes Michigan State University, as they had to postpone their in-person commencement that was scheduled to take place on Friday, May 1st. However, "in effort to honor all of the undergraduate and graduate students earning degrees at the end of the 2020 spring semester", MSU announced this week that they will be holding a virtual commencement celebration in May.

The virtual ceremony will be held on the official Michigan State University Facebook page. It's scheduled to start at 10 am on Saturday, May 16th. They're also going to post a recording of the virtual ceremony on the MSU commencement webpage. According to MSU, the virtual event "does not replace an in-person ceremony and members of the graduating class of 2020 will still be invited to participate in a future in-person commencement". (No date has been set yet for the in-person commencement.) Click here to find out more about the virtual ceremony.