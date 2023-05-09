Michigan Suburb Named One of Top-50 Places to Live in America

Building a quality reputation as one of the nation's top places to live has to be a nearly insurmountable feat. So many factors lead into determining if a town or city could live up to such a notion.

Crime, schooling and employment opportunities are some of the biggest but even things like traffic flow could be that one thing that everyone in town complains about.

Surely even folks that live in one of the top 50 places to live in America, as determined by Niche, will find something to complain about. It's just human nature. But, there's something to be said about having the opportunity to feel some pride in your hometown.

Shockingly, the state of Michigan is featured just once in the list of 50. The city that made the cut? Well, it's actually more of a suburb: Okemos, Michigan.

Okemos landed at No. 14 on the list, the highest among Midwest towns, after Stacker analyzed Niche's data just a bit more. Okemos is located just a few miles east of Michigan State University in Lansing. With a population of 25,179, Okemos scored high marks across the board except when it came to weather. But an A+ in public schools leads to an A+ reputation for families. That's a solid foundation to build a community on.

Looking to see what the buzz is about in Okemos? Be sure to check out the Meridian Historical Village, the Potter Park Zoo or the Goetsch-Winckler House.

That begs the question, if Okemos is the best place to live in Michigan according to Niche, what are the next best options? Check out the top 25 places to live in Michigan according to Niche.

