Michiganders Would Trade Over 5 Years of Life for Millionaire Status

How much of your life, in months, would you give up to live like a millionaire for the rest of your life?

We all know the old saying, "Money doesn't buy you happiness." However, there are plenty of us who believe that at the very least, money can buy you things that help make you happy.

Besides, think about a million dollars for a second. Odds are, with the average U.S. salary at $59,428, that's more than you, your spouse and all four of your parents' salaries combined nearly three times over.

This study proposes that you get a millionaire's lifestyle indefinitely - no risk of running out of money - all you have to do is decide how much of your life you're willing to give up. The study was conducted by Wealth of Geeks, asking thousands of adults across the country how many months they'd give up for a life of luxury.

Here in Michigan, we are willing to give up more than most. Only three states - New Hampshire, Nevada and Washington - would give up more life for the opportunity to bloat their bank accounts than the Mitten State. Michigan would give up 5 years and 10 months to make the trade.

If you ask me, that's a bit modest. The average life expectancy in the US is 77.28 years old. You're telling me, as a healthy man about to turn 30, that I could croak at the nice age of 69 for a guaranteed 39 years of life not spent worrying how I'm going to pay all of my bills, buy groceries, give my kids the things they need and want and still have a bit left over for myself to enjoy? New Hampshire would give up 7 years and 11 months for this life - the most in the study - and I'd easily give up 9.

Still, other states are more modest. Indiana would only give up 6 months, tied for the least amount across the country along with Idaho and North Dakota. More power to them to make do with what they have.

