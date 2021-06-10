Many high school grads are under the illusion that to get a good paying job, you have to have a college education. Which is true for some occupations, however trade schools also prepare and educate their students for certain types of jobs that will allow them to grow and be successful in their chosen trade. It’s also a much less expensive route than going to college.

Here is more good news for those looking to enroll in a trade school. You are invited to apply now for funding to cover a private training school or program tuition costs. This program is being offered by the state labor department.

MLive reports

The Michigan Skills scholarship is a one-time grant of up to $1,500 to help with tuition coverage. To be eligible, applicants must be at least 25 years old when they apply, have been a Michigan resident for at least one year, have a high school diploma or equivalent, but not a college degree.

The Michigan Reconnect Program is offering funding for education in five high demand business industries. It covers areas of business like business management, construction, healthcare, information technology and manufacturing.

WILX reports “All Michiganders deserve a pathway to a good-paying job, whether they choose to pursue a college degree, technical certificate, or an apprenticeship,” Whitmer said during a virtual news briefing announcing Michigan Reconnect this past February. “Michigan Reconnect will connect thousands of Michiganders to good-paying jobs and connect businesses with the talent they need to thrive in their communities.”

You may apply anytime, as there is no deadline. But keep in mind it’s limited to the first 1,000 applicants who enroll through an eligible training provider. Applicants must start attending classes in 2021. To learn more or apply for the Michigan Skills scholarship, eligible Michigan residents can visit the Michigan Reconnect website.

