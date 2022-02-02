Michigan’s Official Groundhog Woody Postpones Weather Prediction Because of Weather

Woody is the official groundhog for Michigan and has a higher accuracy rate than Phil what's-his-name.

While the masses may tune in to watch Punxsutawney Phil make his yearly prediction, here in Michigan we watch for Woody. While Woody is comparatively new to weather prognosticating with her 24th year coming in 2022, her accuracy rate is 76%.

Meanwhile, Punxsutawney Phil's predictions have only been correct 39%. To be fair, Phil has been at it since 1887. Perhaps his prowess is slipping in his old age.

Sadly due to the winter storm blanketing much of lower Michigan, Woody is postponing making her prediction until Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Maybe I am biased but I'd say she sure beats Phil in the cuteness department. Woody is also a trailblazer. She is one of only a few females to predict the end of winter and the beginning of spring.

Woody calls the Howell Nature Center home. The Howell Nature Center is a non-profit organization funded primarily through the programs they offer, private donations, and special events.

The Howell Nature Center hosts a fundraiser every Groundhog Day and if you would like to attend this postponed event, click here to get more information for this FREE event.

If you are wondering how accurate Woody's 2021 prediction was, she nailed it! Woody knew that spring would be arriving late.

What will she be predicting this year? Check the Howell Nature Center social media page for the latest updates.

Bonus Fact: Woodchucks and groundhogs are the same animals.