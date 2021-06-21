Most Michigan COVID Rules Vanish But Vaccinations Continue

While many people are heralding the move by Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer to relax the majority of her COVID-19 virus controls. Some are cautioning this is far from over. Many Michigan farmers and large commercial agricultural operations are still forced to test employees and even provide isolation housing for farmworkers who need temporary housing.

Businesses must still maintain related records. They may choose to keep virus and mask orders in place. It's their choice.

Virus vaccination efforts are not ending. Michigan’s chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, says, “...there is more work to be done…". Dr. Khaldun says COVID-19 hasn’t been completely stopped in its tracks. She says more variations of the virus will be working their ways throughout the world and we need to stand ready. "We can't let our guard down as there continue to be several variants of the COVID-19 virus circulating in our state, including the concerning Delta variant. The COVID-19 vaccine is the most important tool we have to reduce the spread of the virus and I urge everyone ages 12 and up who has not yet received their vaccine to get it as soon as possible. Talk to your health care provider, your local health department or your neighborhood pharmacist about joining the millions of Michiganders who have received their vaccine."

All public health departments throughout Michigan continue their push to get as many people as possible vaccinated. In Calhoun County, the Public Health Department has regular appointment scheduling available for vaccination at both the Battle Creek and Albion offices. Special clinics are also going to continue at least for the foreseeable future. The department's next special clinic is set for Wednesday afternoon at the old State Farm building in Marshall. That clinic will also both the Pfizer vaccine and the single-dose J&J vaccine for those 18 and over on request.

Another clinic on Saturday will be at Albion College with the same mix of the Pfizer vaccine and the J&J single doze on request.