Firekeepers Casino Hotel Extends Main Sponsorship for MIS August Race

One of the long-standing sponsorships for the August race at Michigan International Speedway will continue after a new contract was confirmed on October 7th.

Firekeepers Casino Hotel announced that their partnership with MIS will continue for another three years. The Firekeepers Casino Hotel 400 will stay on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the August race until 2023. The upcoming race for 2021 will take place August 21st. The new deal will extend the sponsorship that began in 2016 with this season race completing a five-year partnership.

Firekeepers Casino Hotel CEO Kathy George stated that the partnership with MIS has been wonderful for not only the region, but to represent the state of Michigan.

All the excitement and drama of NASCAR racing in 2021 will be focused on the FireKeepers Casino 400 and we are pleased to extend this winning partnership for three years. The Michigan Speedway experience is fantastic for the fans and this meshes perfectly with the service and attention we give to our guests every day. We can’t wait to get back to a great crowd roaring its approval as the cars cross the start/finish line.

The 2021 August race has been announced as the only race at MIS on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. MIS had also been home to races during the Father's Day weekend in June, but has been substituted for All-Star races at Texas Motor Speedway instead. There has been no word on a return from NASCAR to the Irish Hills of Michigan in June in the near future.