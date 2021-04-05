No Speed Limit: Drive Your Dream Car at M.I.S.

Michigan International Speedway is one of only 35 tracks in the country where you can turn laps in a supercar like a Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, or Corvette.

If you love to drive fast, you know there's no feeling like putting your right foot to the floor. Now, imagine it's not your family SUV, but an exotic supercar- these cars are designed to go fast. We're not talking about dealing with slow left-lane traffic on I-94 either, but screaming around the high-banks of Michigan International Speedway. For only a few hundred bucks, this fantasy can become a reality as Xtreme Xperience can put you behind the wheel of your dream machine and on the track at the iconic Michigan International Speedway.

It's got to be a hell of a waiver that you sign, but they say no experience is necessary and there's no speed limit. Of course, you've got to wear a helmet and strap in tight. The day begins with a safety training class and there will be a professional instructor on the passenger side, but you can be in the driver's seat of one of these exotic supercars:

Ferrari 488 GTB

Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4

McLaren 570S

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Mercedes AMG GT R

Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray Z51

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody

Nissan GT-R Premium

The Ferrari is the fastest, with a top speed of 205 mph and 660 horses under the hood, but the McLaren and Lambo also top 200. Can't decide? Drive 'em all. You can purchase a package to drive three of the world's best cars in one afternoon, or make a day of it and pilot the entire fleet. There's also a ride-along program if you aren't comfortable driving top speed but still want this incredible experience. It's not cheap, but the memories would last a lifetime.