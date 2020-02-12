New Hampshire Democratic Party Say’s NO To State Motto ‘Live Free Or Die’

Most people would agree that the best-known state motto currently belongs to the State of New Hampshire. The official motto “Live Free or Die” was approved by the state in 1945. After seeing the results of the Democratic Parties Primary yesterday you could say the motto had a good 75-year run and now it is time to change it to…more on that at the end of this piece.

Many loved the state motto because it conveyed a fierce independence that the majority of the voting Democrats in New Hampshire no longer have or want. A little history about the phrase, it came from a toast written by New Hampshire’s most famous American Revolutionary War soldier, General John Stark.

Yesterday the Democratic Party of New Hampshire choose a self-identified socialist bordering on communist to be their next President. In fact, there were approximately 73,000 of them who choose Senator Bernie Sanders as their Presidential candidate. Coming in a close second was Pete Buttigieg with approximately 69,000 votes. The latest polling results are as follows:

Bernie Sanders 25.9% 73,470 Votes receiving 9 Delegates Pete Buttigieg 24.4% 69,216 Votes receiving 9 Delegates Amy Klobuchar 19.8% 55,982 Votes receiving 6 Delegates Elizabeth Warren 09.3% 26,266 Votes Joe Biden 08.4% 23,813 Votes

Just to name a few policy positions of Bernie Sanders he is calling for:

Total government-run healthcare (Medicare for all)

Free College

Cancel all student debt

Construction funding, rent control and taxes to curb speculation

Raise taxes on the wealthy, create new social programs

Green New Deal

Reparations

Restrict charter school growth

Felons should be allowed to vote while incarcerated

Oh, there is more but I will leave it at that for now.

The only saving grace for the state is the fact that President Trump received approximately 119,000 votes when he was just about running alone on the ticket. Sure former Governor of Massachusetts Bill Weld was running against him but he only received approximately 12,000 votes. In fact, President Obama running for his second term in 2012 unopposed only received approximately 49,000 votes.

Did you ever think you would have seen a time in the United States of America where a major political party’s front runner in the first two primary states would be a socialist/communist? I surely did not, this does not bode well for the future of this country. Wake up America this is actually happening.

So it sounds like the majority of the voting Democrats in New Hampshire yesterday would probably want to change their state Motto to “Hand Out or Die”.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595