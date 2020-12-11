New Pastor & Holiday Mass Announced For Battle Creek’s St. Philip

There’s a new pastor in town as St. Philp's announces the holiday mass schedule.

St. Phillip’s new pastor recently introduced himself. Father James Richardson, who has called West Michigan home for many years, will fill the role as Father John has been transferred to St. Joseph located in St. Joseph.

Father Richardson served as pastor for 5 years at St. Mary’s in Kalamazoo before being asked to serve as pastor of St. Ann, Augusta right after Easter. The announcement came two-fold as plans for holiday mass were also announced for the church located at 112 Capital Ave in Battle Creek.

There will be plenty of options to attend a holiday mass this year. Three will take place on Christmas Eve at 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m. For Christmas Day, there will be a traditional Midnight Mass with a 9:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. option as well. Masks are required for all masses.

St. Philip will also be offering mass virtually as well for those who can not attend in-person services. Click here to find more information, instructions, and sign-up information.