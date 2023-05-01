NFL Drafts 17 Players From Michigan-Based Universities

The state of Michigan produces plenty of talent for the NFL to choose from year after year in the NFL Draft. It's really no surprise with two Power 5 programs and three Group of 5 programs, Michigan is tied for 7th most FBS football programs in the country.

This year, 17 players from the Mitten State were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. Nine of those players came from the University of Michigan, three from Michigan State, two from Eastern Michigan and one each from Western Michigan, Central Michigan and even Northern Michigan.

The Wolverines continued some interesting streaks in the 2023 NFL Draft. This year marked the 85th-straight draft to feature at least one selection from Michigan, the longest such streak in the NFL. When offensive lineman Ryan Hayes was selected in the 7th round by the Miami Dolphins, he became the 400th player ever drafted from Michigan. Only six programs, now including Michigan, have at least 400 players drafted in the history of the NFL Draft.

Michigan had the second most players selected in the 2023 draft behind only Alabama and Georgia, which each had 10 players selected. Interestingly, only five teams drafted Wolverines this year as four teams, the Bengals, 49ers, Seahawks and Cowboys, each selected two Wolverines.

However, no NFL team fished from the Michigan pond more than the New England Patriots. Legendary head coach and general manager Bill Belichick selected three players from Michigan-based universities. The Patriots were the only team to double-dip on Spartans in the 2023 draft.

Michigan State crossed the 350 total players drafted mark over the weekend having three players total selected. The Spartans have had at least one player selected in 56 of the past 57 drafts

Get our free mobile app

Meanwhile, Northern Michigan saw its first player drafted in 32 years Saturday in the seventh round. Believe it or not, it was the 25th pick in Wildcats history. For reference, Western Michigan has 57, Central Michigan has 44 and Eastern Michigan has 32.

The Eagles saw two players drafted in the same draft for the first time since 1977.