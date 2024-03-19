You just never know what you'll stumble upon on the internet from day to day. Honestly, it's a little surprising more Life Pro Tips like this one aren't more well known.

After all, isn't it incredibly frustrating when you buy fresh fruit and veggies but it goes bad before you even get the chance to use or eat it? Seriously, I buy less produce than I should because of this.

I might speak for everyone in Ohio when I say grocery prices are way too high to watch produce spoil in the fridge in a matter of days.

Get our free mobile app

But that all may be about to change, thanks to the very item I keep above my fridge - a roll of paper towels.

According to a recent article from Reader's Digest, paper towels are the answer to keeping your refrigerated fruits and veggies fresher longer.

The practice is as simple as you'd expect. Just line the veggie drawer with paper towels and it works like magic, absorbing the moisture released from the produce that would otherwise just collect in the crisper drawer of your fridge. It even works with veggies that typically stay in a bag when refrigerated like a head of lettuce. Just put the paper towel in the bag and it works just as well.

The important thing to keep in mind is to replace the towel at regular intervals so it doesn't get soggy and useless. Readers Digest suggested every time you buy new produce to fill the crisper drawer, line it out.

Sure, you'll have to buy more paper towels but think how long an average brand roll of paper towels will last dedicated to just keeping your produce fresher longer. It's bound to be a net positive in the long run.

There's another item you can keep in your freezer that can help you out in a pinch too. Click the link below to learn more about it.

Everyone Should Put a Quarter in Their Freezer Now

Everyone Should Put a Quarter in Their Freezer Now

You Should Never Put These Foods in the Refrigerator