Ohio Recall: Don’t Eat These Nuts Sold in Walmart

A new recall has come down from the FDA concerning canned nuts sold in Walmart stores across the country, including Ohio. According to the FDA recall, consumers "run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product."

The nuts are produced by John B. Sanfilippo & Son in Illinois. They are sold as Great Value brand nuts in Walmarts in 30 states and Walmart's online shop. The recalled batch is specifically for 8.25-ounce cans of Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews.

The recall comes after a customer reported coconut-flavored nuts in a can marked as honey-roasted. Coconut and milk allergens are the cause for concern.

While coconut consumption allergies are rarer than skin-based allergies, those with coconut allergies are at risk of anaphylaxis, itchy throat, rash, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea.

Milk allergies are common in children and pose a risk for upset stomach, vomiting, hives and anaphylaxis.

Anaphylaxis can be fatal, so no one with a known allergy or potential allergy to coconuts must consume these nuts.

Fortunately, no reported cases of adverse reactions have occurred, according to the FDA.

The cans of nuts included in the recall have a best-before date of July 8, 2025, and the universal product code 078742133348. This information is located on the bottom of the product. The FDA's investigation concluded that the product had been incorrectly labeled.

The FDA says that anyone in possession of a can of these nuts should not consume them. Instead, it is recommended to either dispose of the product properly or return it to Walmart for a full refund.

