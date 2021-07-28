One Dead and One Injured in Arbors of Battle Creek Shooting

A suspect is in custody following an early morning deadly shooting that left one dead and another injured.

Battle Creek Police have confirmed that 27-year-old Andre Watson of Battle Creek died after a shooting at the Arbors of Battle Creek apartments this morning. A 29-year-old Battle Creek woman was shot during the incident and transferred to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment. She has since been released from the hospital.

Battle Creek Police say there were no other known injuries and a suspect has been arrested on weapons-related offenses.

The incident took place outside of the apartment building, located at 74 Rambling Lane. Police were called at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, to respond to a noise complaint. Police say there was loud music and partying in the parking lot, and some of the people present confronted each other about the loud music, leading to the shooting.

Officers arrived to hear shots being fired and found Andre Watson, who had been shot. The scene was not yet safe, so police transported him to the front of the apartment complex, where LifeCare Ambulance responded. Watson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police currently are interviewing witnesses, looking for video surveillance footage, processing the scene, and securing search warrants for vehicles and apartments.

Battle Creek Police said in a release that they do not expect to release any further information today. More information is expected to be released as it becomes available in the coming days.

The initial release from Battle Creek Police indicated they would remain on the scene investigating. At that time, there was no indication of injuries or fatalities though they noted there was no threat to the community.