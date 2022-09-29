Over $14-Million Invested In Calhoun County 911 System

Technology is advancing in leaps and bounds, and Calhoun County will keep in the race by investing over $14 Million dollars in 911 system upgrades, thanks to Calhoun County voters. Concerned voters, wanting the best in first responder protection, approved a millage for the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority in the August primary election.

On September 27, 2022, the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority (CCCDA) leadership signed an agreement with Motorola for a system solution and hundreds of portable radios, which will improve communications for first responders countywide. The proposal, which totals $14,482,542, has two primary components; system infrastructure and portable devices. With this in mind, four new towers will be built which will bring the total number of towers to six for the new simulcast system. The system will operate on 10 communication channels, with an additional one for data. The other vital link is the radio and pager devices, and the software to back them up. 413 portable radios, 167 mobile radios, and 400 pagers will be purchased, along with 10 control stations which will be installed within the area agencies. The new Radio Manager software will allow devices to be updated using Wi-Fi. The CCCDA has entered into a 10-year lease-purchase agreement with Motorola and the upgrade will take two years to build out the system.

CCCDA Director Michael Armitage says,

This proposal addresses the current communications challenges facing the 911 communication ecosystem in Calhoun County. With the voters’ approval in August, we are taking the first steps to improve communications between emergency agencies and Dispatch, which will lead to safer conditions for all residents.

The CCCDA says that the agreement with Motorola addresses Phase 1 of the strategic plan to improve communications technology, by improving tower infrastructure and law enforcement radios.