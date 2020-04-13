Passerby Alerts Home Owner Of Garage Fire In Battle Creek

A driver passing by a Battle Creek home alerted a homeowner of a garage fire Sunday evening.

Firefighters with the Battle Creek Fire Department were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 6:19 p.m. located at 93 Post Avenue. A man driving by saw a detached garage on fire and began honking the horn on his vehicle. The homeowner, a 50-year-old woman, said she heard the car horn honking and when she went outside, the passerby alerted her to the fire.

Fire crews arrived on the scene within 3 minutes and found flames coming from the front of a detached single car garage. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly. The cause of the fire is undetermined however police say the fire started on the outside of the structure, possibly in a garbage can before spreading to the rest of the structure. There were no injuries reported and the cost of damage to the property remains unknown.