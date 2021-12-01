Peaches of Battle Creek is a Busy Pup with a Heart of Gold

Sweet Peaches is looking is ready to leave the shelter she just needs one thing. A forever home.

Peaches is a sweet puppy. She is just shy of 7-months-old and has all the energy you'd expect from a young pup. Peaches has found the busy shelter life to be a bit much. The noises and high activity level can get her ramped up.

Because she is so young and has spent much of her life in a shelter, Peaches can be a bit fearful of new people, places, and things. Sometimes all she needs is a few patient and understanding minutes to inspect and explore those new things before relaxing. An owner or family who is experienced with these dog behaviors would do wonders for her confidence.

The good news is that once Peaches has had a chance to get to know someone, she is as sweet as can be.

Peaches of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Peaches is listed as a Pointer/ Wirehaired Terrier mix. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say she is not a small breed dog. She likely weighs 30 pounds or more and is still growing.

Peaches will need a physically fenced-in yard and is not a good fit for life in an apartment. Young active children can be a bit overwhelming for this sweet girl. She would do best with children 10 years and older.

Peaches may do well in a home with another dog. A meet and greet will be needed first after an application is filled out and returned.

Would you like to make Peaches a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to add a furry family member but maybe Peaches isn't the right fit? Click here to see other cats and dogs waiting for their forever home.

