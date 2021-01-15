Top Personal Trainers in Southwest Michigan 2021

Looking for a personal trainer to work off that 2020 weight gain? We can help.

We asked you to nominate then vote for your favorite personal trainers in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas. After over 7,000 votes this year, the results are in. Due to the pandemic with gyms either being closed or opened under new hours of operation on and off throughout 2020, we received about 60% of the number of votes from last year. With that being said, we have an entirely new top 5 personal trainers. This year we have 3 personal trainers out of Kalamazoo, 1 in Portage and 1 in Plainwell in the top 5. A Battle Creek personal trainer just barely missed the top 5. Congrats to all of the hard-working personal trainers that were nominated.

Here are your 5 favorite personal trainers in Southwest Michigan for 2021.

#5. Jonathan Childress at Childress fitness in Kalamazoo with 8.21% of the vote.

#4. Lainey LaFountain at Fit Body Boot Camp in Plainwell with 8.81% of the vote.

#3. Carmen James at Fit BellaVei in Kalamazoo with 11.58% of the vote.

#2. Kim Guess of Guess Who Fitness in Kalamazoo with 12.12% of the vote.



#1. Lexie Rydleski at Anytime Fitness in Portage with 13.04% of the vote.

We wish you all a healthier and happier year in 2021. Here are the full poll results.

Click the button below to see last year's personal trainer poll results.

