Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Leona From Calhoun County

Meet "Princess" Leona, a sweet and sassy girl waiting to find her forever home at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

This cuddle bug is listed as a Jack Russell terrier/Corgi mix. Leona loves having her tummy rubbed and while she is energetic, this princess will sometimes pass on playtime to get those coveted tummy pets. While most ladies are shy about their weight, Leona is 40 pounds of pure muscle. The staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say she uses that muscle to eagerly lead you on walks. "Princess" Leona is a very loving and good-natured girl who would do best in a family with children 8 years or older. A fenced-in yard is recommended. Leona may do well in an apartment but would likely not do well in an apartment for a first time dog owner. She gets along well with other dogs but has not had much experience with cats at this time.

More about Leona:

DOB: April 2019

Short length coat

Up to date on vaccinations

Spayed / neutered

Would you like to make Leona a part of your family? Click here to find an application to download and fill out and return to HSSCM.

Interested in adoption but looking for a different animal? Click here to check out one of the many animals available right now. You are sure to find the perfect fit.