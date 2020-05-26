Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Brenna Of Calhoun County

Meet Brenna, a beautiful and sweet girl waiting at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan for her forever family to find her.

"Beautiful" Brenna is listed as a Terrier/Cattle dog mix. Brenna is a bit timid especially in new situations. Her forever family will need to help reassure her and help build her confidence. She is food motivated which will make training her easier. Having a treat on hand would also be a good way to break the ice with her. Brenna has some leash skills but will need a bit more work as well as some basic obedience training like with other puppy dogs her age. Brenna has done well with other dogs and could do well in a home with an established dog, pending a meet and greet. She should also be trainable with cats if given a slow and positive introduction. Brenna could do well in a variety of homes but would do best with children 8 years and older.

More About Brenna:

DOB: November 2019

Short length coat

Up to date on vaccinations

Spayed / neutered

Would you like to make Brenna a part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Looking to add a dog to your family but maybe Brenna is not the right fit? Click here to see other dogs and puppy's available at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.